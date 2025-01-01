Menu
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** SUPERCHARGED 5L V8! ** <br/> ** CARFAX VERIFIED! CLEAN TITLE !! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> ** GORGEOUS WHITE EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, MERIDIAN AUDIO SOUND, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH MASSAGE, FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST FEATURES, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

92,425 KM

$35,985

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

SUPERCHARGED | MERIDIAN | LOADED

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

SUPERCHARGED | MERIDIAN | LOADED

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$35,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,425KM
VIN SALGS2EF6GA248753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 92,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

2016 Land Rover Range Rover