2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport TD6|PARK ASSIST|NAVI|360CAM|LOADED

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport TD6|PARK ASSIST|NAVI|360CAM|LOADED

Faraz Auto Sales

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6

416-638-8132

$48,880

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4892619
  • Stock #: 105195
  • VIN: SALWR2KF2GA105195
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
***ONE OWNER DIRECTLY FROM LAND ROVER FINANCIAL, CANADIAN VEHICLE *** FINANCE WITH $0 DOWN AT 4.99% ONLY $415 BI-WEEKLY 72 MONTH OPEN LOAN O.A.C. NO PAYMENTS FOR 3 MONTHS*** Santorini Black Metallic on Beige Perforated Leather Interior, 3.0L, V6 Turbo, HSE Td6 DIESEL, AWD, Loaded with Navigation, 360 Camera Package, Parking Assist, Panoramic Roof, Heated Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Heated Seats, ECO Stop/Start Mode, Front & Rear Parking Distance Sensors, 20inch Alloy Wheels, Adjustable Air Ride Suspension, Keyless Go with Push Button Start, Power Liftgate, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, LED & Xenon Headlights, WIFI Hotspot, Soft-Close Vacuum Doors, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connection, In-Dash 6 Disc CD Changer, Satellite Radio, CD/DVD Player, iPod Integration, Auxiliary & USB Inputs, Homelink Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry. An additional cost of $599 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If qualify for 3 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan. 
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

