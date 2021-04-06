Menu
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

62,000 KM

$63,498

+ tax & licensing
$63,498

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Td6|NoAccident|HUD|360 Camera|Massage|Nav|Meridian

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Td6|NoAccident|HUD|360 Camera|Massage|Nav|Meridian

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

$63,498

+ taxes & licensing

62,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6892758
  • VIN: SALGS2KF3GA249430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident! Diesel. $70-80 full tank available drive 800km-900km. 2016 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER HSE Td6 | DIESEL | V6 | AWD | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | VENTILATED SEATS | MASSAGE SEAT | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | PARKING ASSISTANT | PUSH IGNITION BUTTON | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | BLUETOOTH | VOICE COMMAND | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | SATELLITE RADIO | LEATHER | POWER TAILGATE | This 2016 Land Rover Range Rover is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility; a perfect fit for adventurous individuals, executives, and families. The vehicle features a powerful V6 engine, mated to a world-renowned AWD system, and Smooth Automatic Transmission. Its Sleek White exterior on Brown & Beige Interior colour combination gives a luxurious feel. The This 2016 Land Rover Range Rover allows for larger rear space and a bold and dynamic look. This Vehicle has loads of features like Navigation system, 360 and Reverse Camera, and Ride-Height Adjustable Suspension are useful features that allow you to command the road. You and your Passengers will absolutely love the Panoramic Sunroof, through which to enjoy the four seasons, the Meridian Signature Premium Sound System, it comes also with Heated front and back seats, vented seats, masage seat and much more. We know safety is your greatest priority, so this Range Rover is equipped with Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Assistance, Seat-mounted driver and passenger side-impact, Curtain 1st and 2nd row overhead and Dual front impact airbags and more.

TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!


ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!

AND APPLY FOR FINANCING

CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.

$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.


No Hidden Fees!!! We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.

_________________________________________________________________________

As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra

_________________________________________________________________________

Financing processing fee will apply, amount pending on credit, amortization, vehicle year and mileage. 

 

 

AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,

Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc.. 

we do not have any hidden fees,  All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through

the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.

 

Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with

one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere

between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,

conditions and the lowest payment available!!!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Blind Spot
Message Seats
Cooled Seated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

