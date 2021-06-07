Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

73,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autopia Cars

416-574-2020

Contact Seller
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport 4WD Td6 HSE DIESEL HEADS UP BLIND SPOT NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport 4WD Td6 HSE DIESEL HEADS UP BLIND SPOT NAVI

Location

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

  1. 7238180
  2. 7238180
  3. 7238180
  4. 7238180
  5. 7238180
  6. 7238180
  7. 7238180
  8. 7238180
  9. 7238180
  10. 7238180
  11. 7238180
  12. 7238180
  13. 7238180
  14. 7238180
  15. 7238180
  16. 7238180
  17. 7238180
  18. 7238180
  19. 7238180
  20. 7238180
  21. 7238180
  22. 7238180
  23. 7238180
  24. 7238180
  25. 7238180
  26. 7238180
  27. 7238180
  28. 7238180
  29. 7238180
  30. 7238180
  31. 7238180
  32. 7238180
  33. 7238180
  34. 7238180
  35. 7238180
  36. 7238180
  37. 7238180
Contact Seller

$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7238180
  • Stock #: 635099
  • VIN: SALWR2KF4GA635099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 635099
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Clean Carfax, Heads Up Display, Blind Spot, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Heated/cooled seats, Panoramic sunroof , Park Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, 5 Passenger, Memory Seat, Push Start, and Much More!!! ***Multi-point inspection*** Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada!! Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle. Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle. Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal. This vehicle can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $899, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified. To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: http://www.autopiacars.ca/ **PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING** Our Indoor Showroom Located 2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1 (STEELES AND KEELE) Concord, ON L4K 2Y7 Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at autopiacars.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior
Heads-Up Display
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autopia Cars

2016 Land Rover Rang...
 73,000 KM
$49,888 + tax & lic
2011 BMW X5 AWD 35i ...
 153,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2004 Bentley Contine...
 96,000 KM
$44,000 + tax & lic

Email Autopia Cars

Autopia Cars

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

Call Dealer

416-574-XXXX

(click to show)

416-574-2020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory