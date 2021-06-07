2016 Land Rover Range Rover

$49,888 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7238180

7238180 Stock #: 635099

635099 VIN: SALWR2KF4GA635099

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 635099

Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Console Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Digital clock Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Leatherette Interior Heads-Up Display DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Power Lift Gates Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Lane Departure Warning Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.