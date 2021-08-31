Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autopia Cars

416-574-2020

Contact Seller
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

4WD Td6 HSE MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM DIESEL NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

4WD Td6 HSE MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM DIESEL NAVI

Location

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

  1. 7968809
  2. 7968809
  3. 7968809
  4. 7968809
  5. 7968809
  6. 7968809
  7. 7968809
  8. 7968809
  9. 7968809
  10. 7968809
  11. 7968809
  12. 7968809
  13. 7968809
  14. 7968809
  15. 7968809
  16. 7968809
  17. 7968809
  18. 7968809
  19. 7968809
  20. 7968809
  21. 7968809
  22. 7968809
  23. 7968809
  24. 7968809
  25. 7968809
  26. 7968809
  27. 7968809
  28. 7968809
  29. 7968809
  30. 7968809
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7968809
  • Stock #: 272760
  • VIN: SALGS2KF7GA272760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 272760
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Clean Carfax, Navigation, 360 Camera, Power Seat, Paddle Shifter, 550 HP, Panoramic Sunroof, Meridian Sound System, and Much More!!! ***Multi-point inspection*** Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada!! Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle. Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle. Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal. This vehicle can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $899, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified. To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: autopiacars.ca **PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING** Our Indoor Showroom Located 2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1 (STEELES AND KEELE) Concord, ON L4K 2Y7 Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at autopiacars.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
All Wheel Drive
Console
Cup Holder
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Leatherette Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autopia Cars

2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 133,000 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic
2016 Porsche Macan A...
 105,000 KM
$62,000 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 74,000 KM
$44,800 + tax & lic

Email Autopia Cars

Autopia Cars

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

Call Dealer

416-574-XXXX

(click to show)

416-574-2020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory