2016 Land Rover Range Rover

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7968809

7968809 Stock #: 272760

272760 VIN: SALGS2KF7GA272760

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 272760

Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Mechanical All Wheel Drive Convenience Console Cup Holder Safety Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Leatherette Interior DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Power Lift Gates Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.