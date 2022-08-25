Menu
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

107,355 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

Contact Seller
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

5.0L V8 Supercharged

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

5.0L V8 Supercharged

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,355KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8995453
  • Stock #: P5913A
  • VIN: SALGS3EF0GA314669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,355 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front Reading Lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
Folding Cargo Cover
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Speed-Sensing Steering
Adaptive suspension
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
1 Skid Plate
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: TBA
TBD Axle Ratio
105 L Fuel Tank
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Front fog lights
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Silver grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass and Sun Visor Strip
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Automatic Equalizer
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
13 Speakers
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Weather band radio
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
DVD-Audio
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
Auto high-beam headlights
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Exterior parking camera rear
9.5" Wheels w/Silver Accents
Premium audio system: Meridian
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
WHEELS: 21" 10 SPOKE STYLE 101
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger rear w/tilt
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Residual Heat Recirculation Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Oxford Leather Seat Trim - Style 3
Radio: 380 Watt Meridian Audio System
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: ZF 8HP70 Drive select rotary shifter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

