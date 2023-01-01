2016 Land Rover Range Rover

$36,995 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9560284

9560284 Stock #: 555353

555353 VIN: SALWR2KF8GA555353

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Brake Assist Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Power Rear Child Safety Locks Interior Immobilizer Compass PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Voice recorder Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Leather Door Trim Insert Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Hill Descent Control Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Oil Cooler Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 1 Skid Plate GVWR: TBD 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Axle Ratio: TBD 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 89 L Fuel Tank Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Metal-look grille LED brakelights Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Black Bodyside Cladding Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Media / Nav / Comm 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Real-Time Traffic Display Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Streaming Audio Range Rover Audio System (250W) -inc: 8 speakers Additional Features Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Instrument Panel Covered Bin Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Front And Rear Fog Lamps 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Transmission: 8-Speed ZF Automatic -inc: drive select rotary shifter and single speed transfer box (high range only) Engine: 3.0L Td6 Turbocharged V6 Diesel Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.