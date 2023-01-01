Menu
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Td6 HSE Diesel Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Camera

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Td6 HSE Diesel Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Camera

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9560284
  Stock #: 555353
  VIN: SALWR2KF8GA555353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Free Safety Certification Upon Purchase!!!Fully Loaded!!!Diesel Engine,Navigation,Panoramic Sunroof,Heads Up Display,Rear View Camera,Black/Black Leather,Heated Seats,Dual Climate Control,Mint Showroom Condition,Only 98.000KM,For Only 36.995

Interested in this vehicle? We offer financing for all credits, Good or Bad. Want to know if you are approved? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Click HERE to get started. A representative from Dynasty Auto Selection will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email dynastycars@gmail.com or call us today at 1 416-645-0196. Our Vehicle Certification is FREE and will be done upon purchase for vehicles being registered in Ontario Only (Vehicles purchased wholesale or being shipped out of the country/province will be sold AS IS and will NOT be Certified). That includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified. Dynasty Auto Selection excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve: Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for FREE (Vehicles purchased wholesale or being shipped out of the country/province will be sold AS IS and will NOT be Certified). That Includes Free Carfax History Report Certified In-house Mechanic Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty Available (See below) Financing with rates starting as low as 6.9% APR *Terms and Conditions May Apply* We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference Dynasty Auto Selection takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 20 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 300 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are located in North York, Ontario at 2424 Finch Ave West, Unit 1, North York, ON M9M 2E3 *Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty* Dynasty Auto Selection has been partnered with Lubrico Warranty in the last 20 years. Lubrico Warranty has nearly 40 years of providing mechanical breakdown protection to hundreds of thousands of car buyers since 1977. Over 2,500 repair centers to protect customers from unforeseen repair expenses. No Claims made within your term? You can Double Your Term! Certified Power-train Plus Coverage: 24 month/Unlimited km Power-train 3 month/Unlimited km Comprehensive 36 month/60,000 km Power-train 6 month/10,000 km Comprehensive 48 month/80,000 km Power-train 12 month/20,000 km Comprehensive Call our sales team at 1 416 -645-0196 for more information on Lubrico Warranty

Vehicle Features

Brake Assist
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
1 Skid Plate
GVWR: TBD
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Axle Ratio: TBD
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
89 L Fuel Tank
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Real-Time Traffic Display
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Range Rover Audio System (250W) -inc: 8 speakers
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Transmission: 8-Speed ZF Automatic -inc: drive select rotary shifter and single speed transfer box (high range only)
Engine: 3.0L Td6 Turbocharged V6 Diesel
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

