2016 Land Rover Range Rover

130,285 KM

$34,500

+ tax & licensing
$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rover

416-654-3413

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport 4WD Td6 HSE*DIESEL*NAVI CAMERA

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport 4WD Td6 HSE*DIESEL*NAVI CAMERA

Auto Rover

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

416-654-3413

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

130,285KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9789454
  Stock #: 16130
  VIN: Salwr2kf5ga547713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 16130
  • Mileage 130,285 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL! DIESEL RANGE ROVER SPORT! LOCAL ONTARIO CLEAN CARFAX! NO POLIVE REPORTS! NO ESTIMATES! NO CLAIMS! 


MOST DESIRABLE COLOUR COMBO!!


 


WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA, POWER TAILGATE, LED & XENON HEADLIGHTS, BLINDSPOT MONITOR, FRONT & REAR PARKING AID AND MUCH MORE! 


2014 2015 2016 2017 2018


 


 


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


**WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


To our Valued Clients,


AutoRover is OPEN ‘BY APPOINTMENT ONLY’ until further notice.
PLEASE CALL 416-654-3413 to discuss availability and schedule your viewing MONDAY - THURSDAY 11-6 PM & FRIDAY - SATURDAY 11-5 PM. 


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~ALL VEHICLES SOLD ‘SAFETY CERTIFIED’ and ‘ROAD-READY’ for a flat fee of $995 plus hst~


**If not Certified, as per OMVIC regulation, this vehicle is UNFIT, NOT DRIVABLE and NOT PRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY**


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


***CELEBRATING 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS***


VISIT US@ 4521 CHESSWOOD DR. NORTH YORK M3J 2V6 or CALL US @ 416-654-3413 for more details.


 


~We SERVICE what we SELL~

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

