$34,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-654-3413
2016 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport 4WD Td6 HSE*DIESEL*NAVI CAMERA
Location
Auto Rover
4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9
416-654-3413
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$34,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9789454
- Stock #: 16130
- VIN: Salwr2kf5ga547713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 16130
- Mileage 130,285 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL! DIESEL RANGE ROVER SPORT! LOCAL ONTARIO CLEAN CARFAX! NO POLIVE REPORTS! NO ESTIMATES! NO CLAIMS!
MOST DESIRABLE COLOUR COMBO!!
WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA, POWER TAILGATE, LED & XENON HEADLIGHTS, BLINDSPOT MONITOR, FRONT & REAR PARKING AID AND MUCH MORE!
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
**WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
To our Valued Clients,
AutoRover is OPEN ‘BY APPOINTMENT ONLY’ until further notice.
PLEASE CALL 416-654-3413 to discuss availability and schedule your viewing MONDAY - THURSDAY 11-6 PM & FRIDAY - SATURDAY 11-5 PM.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
~ALL VEHICLES SOLD ‘SAFETY CERTIFIED’ and ‘ROAD-READY’ for a flat fee of $995 plus hst~
**If not Certified, as per OMVIC regulation, this vehicle is UNFIT, NOT DRIVABLE and NOT PRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY**
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
***CELEBRATING 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS***
VISIT US@ 4521 CHESSWOOD DR. NORTH YORK M3J 2V6 or CALL US @ 416-654-3413 for more details.
~We SERVICE what we SELL~
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.