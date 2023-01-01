$19,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
HSE
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996
$19,500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
BEAUTIFUL 2016 LANDROVER EVOQUE HSE FOR SALE!!! VEHICLE HAS A CLEAN CARFAX! DRIVES LIKE NEW, LOTS OF POWER, GREAT HANDLING AND SMOOTH RIDE! WHILE BEING FUEL EFFICIENT IN THE CITY AND ON THE HIGHWAY! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFTEY CERTIFICATE FOR $19,500 PLUS TAX!! CHEAPEST IN THE GTA!!!! IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL 6FOUR7-EIGHT6TWO-7NINE0FOUR
