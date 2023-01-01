Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

131,491 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

Contact Seller
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Td6 HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Td6 HSE

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

  1. 1677269238
  2. 1677269239
  3. 1677269239
  4. 1677269238
  5. 1677269238
  6. 1677269239
  7. 1677269241
  8. 1677269240
  9. 1677269242
  10. 1677269242
  11. 1677269243
  12. 1677269242
  13. 1677269242
  14. 1677269241
  15. 1677269242
  16. 1677269242
  17. 1677269241
  18. 1677269242
  19. 1677269243
  20. 1677269266
  21. 1677269265
  22. 1677269265
  23. 1677269265
  24. 1677269266
  25. 1677269266
  26. 1677269242
  27. 1677269239
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
131,491KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9651067
  • VIN: SALWR2KF3GA565403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,491 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AA Canada Inc

2016 Land Rover Rang...
 131,491 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Audi A3 TECHNIK
 53,966 KM
$35,980 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz A...
 58,865 KM
$33,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AA Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
Quick Links
Directions Inventory