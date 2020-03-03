2016 Lexus GS 460

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9
416-739-6135
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595
ULTRA PREMIUM PKG. AWD. DUAL TV-DVD. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. REAR VIEW CAMERA. FRONT CAMERA. Pearl white on black leather interior. 7 Passenger. Memory seats Power seats. Heated seats.Ventilated seats. Adaptive cruise control. Heated steering wheel. Power tilt and telescope steering wheel. Wood trim interior. Headlight washers. COOL BOX. Bluetooth. Auxiliary. USB connector. Tinted windows. Running boards. Power folding mirrors. Power sunroof. 18 inch premium alloy wheels. Air ride suspension. TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL. Rear heated seats. NEW TIRES. Mint condition.
