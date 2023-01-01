2016 Lexus NX 200t

$29,987 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 5 , 2 1 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10502043

10502043 Stock #: M5510

M5510 VIN: JTJBARBZ9G2071893

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Atomic Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # M5510

Mileage 105,211 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.