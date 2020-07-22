Menu
2016 Lincoln MKX

104,000 KM

RESERVE - MASSAGE|ACC|LANEKEEP|BLINDSPOT|NAVI

2016 Lincoln MKX

RESERVE - MASSAGE|ACC|LANEKEEP|BLINDSPOT|NAVI

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

104,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5627352
  • VIN: 2LMTJ8LR1GBL82762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ontario Vehicle, Carfax Verified - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

 

 

CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=IWHpQXeBY5oR8Wr1SlxVzSkXgKoTYDtI

 

 

2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve 3.7T V6 AWD Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.

 

 

All In Price: $23,995  + HST & Licensing

 

Odometer: 104,000 KM

 

 

Features - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Remote Start, Massage Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Cross Traffic, Driver Alert, Intelligent AWD, Pre-Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Heated and Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Ambient Interior Lighting, Bluetooth Audio, Power Trunk, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More

 

 

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

