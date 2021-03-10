Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Maserati Ghibli

69,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autopia Cars

416-574-2020

Contact Seller
2016 Maserati Ghibli

2016 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4 BLIND SPOT NAVI REAR VIEW CAMERA DRIVE ASSIST

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4 BLIND SPOT NAVI REAR VIEW CAMERA DRIVE ASSIST

Location

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6793133
  • Stock #: 73565
  • VIN: ZAM57RTA8G1173565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Clean Carfax, Ontario Vehicle, Blind Spot, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Upgraded Bianco Alpi Exterior $3375, Nero/ Rosso Interior, Drive Assistance PKG $2125 including Adaptive Cruise Control, Active Driving Assist, Blind spot alert, Front & rear parking sensors, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System $1375, Carbon Fiber Trim, Aluminum Column -Mounted  PADDLE SHIFTERS $690, Inox Sport Pedals $250, and Much More!!!

***Multi-point inspection***

Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada!!

Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle.

Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle.

Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal.

This vehicle can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $899, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified.

We will help you for transportation all of Canada and USA.

To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: http://www.autopiacars.ca/

**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING**

Our Indoor Showroom Located

2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1

(STEELES AND KEELE)

Concord, ON L4K 2Y7

Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at autopiacars.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autopia Cars

2010 Mazda CX-7 GX F...
 243,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Audi Q5 2.0L Pr...
 141,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Honda Odyssey E...
 181,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Autopia Cars

Autopia Cars

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

Call Dealer

416-574-XXXX

(click to show)

416-574-2020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory