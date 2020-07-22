Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

111,000 KM

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Niacars

416-655-8554

2016 Mazda CX-3

2016 Mazda CX-3

GS Touring**AWD**BACKUP CAM**1 OWNER**

2016 Mazda CX-3

GS Touring**AWD**BACKUP CAM**1 OWNER**

Location

Niacars

1270 Finch Ave W Unit# 7, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-655-8554

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

111,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5530071
  • Stock #: 116215
  • VIN: JM1DKBC74G0116215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE, 1 OWNER, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, PROXIMITY KEY, PUSH BOTTON START, HEATER SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!No HIDDEN FEE NO DOCUMENTATION FEE!

WILL BE SOLD CERTIFIED FOR ADDITIONAL FEE OF $599 OTHERWISE AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS: This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

EXTREMELY CLEAN INSIDE OUT!

$0 Down, Good credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Everyone is approved Low Interest from 4.9% on OAC!

All the cars come with FREE CarFAX

Tax and Licensing is extra

Please Call or txt: 416-655-8554 before your visit to make sure the vehicle is still available.

Niacars Inc.

1270 Finch Avenue W. Unit # 7 North York, ON. M3J-3J7

Buy with confidence

Proud member of OMVIC and UCDA

Free Carproof will come with all of our cars

Building a long term relationship is our goal!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Niacars

Niacars

1270 Finch Ave W Unit# 7, North York, ON M3J 3J7

