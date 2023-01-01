Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

119,763 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

GS AWD P/SUNROOF H/SEATS BLUETOOTH CAMERA

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

119,763KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9505363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,763 KM

Vehicle Description

LEASED IN 2015 AND SERVICED IN 2017 AND 2018 IN A MAZDA STORE..........SUV...........AUTOMATIC........BACKUP CAMERA..........LEATHER INT ..........POWER SUNROOF..............HEATED SEATS..........HEATED WINDSHILD...........LANE DEPARTURE...........A/C.........CRUISE CONTROL..........POWER SEATS............KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE......

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------**0 DOWN! No PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**................NO CREDIT..........NEW TO THE COUNTRY............BANKRUPTCY............COLLECTIONS.............CONSUMER PROPOSAL............YOU DONT NEED GOOD CREDIT TO FINANCE A VEHICLE.............BAD CREDIT IS USUALLY GOOD ENOUGH............GIVE OUR FINANCE AND CREDIT EXPERTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO GET YOU APPROVED AND START REBUILDING CREDIT AT A FAIR RATE.....................100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED..................FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT!!!!...............* WE FINANCE EVERYONE(CALL FOR DETAILS)*............APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TODAY!.............FINANCING FROM 4.99% O.A.C. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO........

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!..............HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM!!!.......OUR VEHICLES ARE IN SHOWROOM CONDITION..........................WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE.......... FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.NEXCAR.CA

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WE COULD SHIP YOUR DREAM VEHICLE TO ANYWHERE IN CANADA FOR A VERY COMPETITIVE PRICE!!!! PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO....................Thank you for considering NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC..............**Accrued interest must be paid on 6 month payment deferral**...........................AT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC. WE ARE SERVING OUR CLIENTS FROM: G.T.A, Toronto, Barrie, Oshawa, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Newmarket, Aurora and Kitchener.....................VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $799 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PURCHASE YOUR DREAM VEHICLE FROM ANYWHERE IN CANADA FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME, JUST FOLLOW THESE SIMPLE STEPS: ............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................A- Chose your vehicle ............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................B- Message us at info@nexcar.ca or Call 416-633-8188 ............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................C- Apply for financing ( If you need ) ............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................D- Have your vehicle delivered to your home (SHIPPING COST MAY APPLY, ASK YOUR SALES REPRESENTATIVE)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

