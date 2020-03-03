2016 Mazda MAZDA3

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
This Gorgeous LOW Kilometer>> 2016 Mazda 3 GS comes Loaded with Factory NAVIGATION and BACK-UP CAMERA .... Finished in metallic blue with black interior>> Options include POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, REMOTE KEY-LESS ENTRY and more.. ****** ONLY 52,000 kilometers ***** The 2016 Mazda 3 features a 155-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine delivering a pleasing dynamic behavior, solid build quality, and impressive fuel economy. **** The 2016 Mazda3 ranks near the top of the compact car class because it has an upscale interior, athletic performance, and top-tier safety scores. ***** ** It was a finalist for our 2016 Best Compact Car for the Money award and the Mazda3 has a score of 8.7 out of 10 rating *** The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and IIHF gave it a five-star overall rating, and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named it a Top Safety Pick+.
