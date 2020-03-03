Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GS / NAVIGATION

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GS / NAVIGATION

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4740873
  • VIN: 3mzbm1v72gm287659
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

This Gorgeous LOW Kilometer>> 2016 Mazda 3 GS comes Loaded with Factory NAVIGATION and BACK-UP CAMERA .... Finished in metallic blue with black interior>> Options include POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, REMOTE KEY-LESS ENTRY and more.. ****** ONLY 52,000 kilometers ***** The 2016 Mazda 3 features a 155-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine delivering a pleasing dynamic behavior, solid build quality, and impressive fuel economy. **** The 2016 Mazda3 ranks near the top of the compact car class because it has an upscale interior, athletic performance, and top-tier safety scores. ***** ** It was a finalist for our 2016 Best Compact Car for the Money award and the Mazda3 has a score of 8.7 out of 10 rating *** The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and IIHF gave it a five-star overall rating, and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named it a Top Safety Pick+.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Audio Voice Control

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

