2016 Mazda MAZDA3

116,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

NAVIGATION |CAMERA |PUSH START |ONE OWNER

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

116,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7737624
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V71GM261442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Backup Camera, Push Start, SkyActiv Technology, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Tinted Windows, HD Radio, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control and Much More.

2016 Mazda 3 SkyActiv Technology 6-Speed Manual Transmission. One Owner, Clean Carfax. Safety Certified Vehicle. Two Set of Keys.

Monaco Motorcars Inc. 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6.

www.monacomotorcars.com (416) 766-6226.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

