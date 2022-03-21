Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

99,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,980

+ tax & licensing
$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8710868
  • Stock #: 153907
  • VIN: 3MZBM1K79GM284116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153907
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mazda Mazda3 Automatic 2L 4-Cyl Gasoline
This is a SALE Price: $16980 Actual Price is $17880
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :

https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
Features:
* Backup Camera
* 6.1" Touch panel Display audio
* Automatic Transmission
* Fabric Seat Material
* Paddle Shifter
* Auto ON/OFF Headlights
* FM / AM / USB / CD / Bluetooth
* Steering Wheel Control
* Spoiler
* FOG light
* Keyless Entry
* USB input
* Bluetooth
* 6 Speakers
* Cruise Control
* Heated Driver and Passenger Seats
* High Solar Energy Absorbing Windows Glass
* LED Headlamps

Actual pictures are provided,

Financing from 5.9 % Prime Rate *O.A.C

Check Availability and Schedule a test drive? call us at 416-661-7070 ( Reza )

All Prices are Plus HST and Licensing fees. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to competition and a stress-free experience to driving
away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

647-518-4130
