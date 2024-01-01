Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

111,748 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1721837107
  2. 1721837350
  3. 1721837350
  4. 1721837108
  5. 1721837107
  6. 1721837108
  7. 1721837107
  8. 1721837108
  9. 1721837106
  10. 1721837108
  11. 1721837107
  12. 1721837107
  13. 1721837106
  14. 1721837107
  15. 1721837108
  16. 1721837108
  17. 1721837108
  18. 1721837108
  19. 1721837107
  20. 1721837107
  21. 1721837215
  22. 1721837215
  23. 1721837216
  24. 1721837216
  25. 1721837214
  26. 1721837215
  27. 1721837215
  28. 1721837215
  29. 1721837216
  30. 1721837214
  31. 1721837215
  32. 1721837215
  33. 1721837215
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,748KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,748 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2020 Infiniti QX50 ESSENTIAL for sale in North York, ON
2020 Infiniti QX50 ESSENTIAL 143,871 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 MINI Cooper Convertible CONVERTIBLE 6 SPEED-AUTOMATIC H/SEATS REAR CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2020 MINI Cooper Convertible CONVERTIBLE 6 SPEED-AUTOMATIC H/SEATS REAR CAMERA 82,868 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Sentra SV SUNROOF L/ASSIST B/SPOT H/SEATS P/START CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2021 Nissan Sentra SV SUNROOF L/ASSIST B/SPOT H/SEATS P/START CAMERA 85,929 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class