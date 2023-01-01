Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

170,739 KM

Details Description

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

170,739KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10179819
  Stock #: 956D2A
  VIN: 55SWF4KB3GU169048

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 170,739 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DIRECT FROM MERCEDES BENZ TRADE-IN! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **


===>> FINANCE TODAY! APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE
===>> FREE CARFAX REPORT ON OUR WEBSITE


** GORGEOUS OBSIDIAN BLACK-ON-BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED, A REARVIEW CAMERA, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PUSH START, PANORAMIC ROOF, KEYLESS-GO, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, LED LIGHTS, SPORT SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LUMBAR SUPPORT, COLLISION WARNING, AMBIENT ILLUMINATION, TRIM PIECES - ALUMINUM, HEATED SCREEN WASH SYSTEM, INTERIOR LIGHT ASSEMBLY, KEYLESS-GO, KEYLESS START, DIRECT START / ECO START/STOP FUNCTION AND MUCH MORE!! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

