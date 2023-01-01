$26,495+ tax & licensing
$26,495
+ taxes & licensing
Total Auto Sales
647-621-8555
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
170,739KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10179819
- Stock #: 956D2A
- VIN: 55SWF4KB3GU169048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 170,739 KM
Vehicle Description
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
===>> FINANCE TODAY! APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE
===>> FREE CARFAX REPORT ON OUR WEBSITE
** GORGEOUS OBSIDIAN BLACK-ON-BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED, A REARVIEW CAMERA, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PUSH START, PANORAMIC ROOF, KEYLESS-GO, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, LED LIGHTS, SPORT SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LUMBAR SUPPORT, COLLISION WARNING, AMBIENT ILLUMINATION, TRIM PIECES - ALUMINUM, HEATED SCREEN WASH SYSTEM, INTERIOR LIGHT ASSEMBLY, KEYLESS-GO, KEYLESS START, DIRECT START / ECO START/STOP FUNCTION AND MUCH MORE!! **
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
