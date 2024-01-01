Menu
**YEAR-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG PACKAGE, 4MATIC AWD, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM HEADLIGHTS, WOOD TRIMS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BRONZE ON MATCHING CREAM INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ESP, COLLISION PREVENTION, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, INTERNET, CD, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DUAL SUNROOF, MULTI DRIVE MODES, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

105,426 KM

$20,987

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300|4MATIC|AMGPKG|NAV|WOOD|360CAM|CREAMLEATHER|++

11993967

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300|4MATIC|AMGPKG|NAV|WOOD|360CAM|CREAMLEATHER|++

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$20,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,426KM
VIN 55SWF4KB6GU158724

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,426 KM

**YEAR-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG PACKAGE, 4MATIC AWD, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM HEADLIGHTS, WOOD TRIMS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BRONZE ON MATCHING CREAM INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ESP, COLLISION PREVENTION, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, INTERNET, CD, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DUAL SUNROOF, MULTI DRIVE MODES, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-XXXX

1-877-464-0622

$20,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class