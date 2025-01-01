Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

84,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

LOW KM,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,AWD,C 300

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

LOW KM,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,AWD,C 300

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 55SWF4KB0GU137853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

 

AUTO REV

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B

4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2

 

T: (416)636-7776

EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

 

Monday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Tuesday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Thursday:          10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Friday:               10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sundays:                       CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From Auto Rev Inc.

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class LOW KM,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,AWD,C 300 for sale in North York, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class LOW KM,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,AWD,C 300 84,000 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Armada SL MODEL,NO ACCIDENT,ALL SERVICE RECORDS.4X4 for sale in North York, ON
2018 Nissan Armada SL MODEL,NO ACCIDENT,ALL SERVICE RECORDS.4X4 136,000 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE MODEL,NO ACCIDENT,LOADED,SERVICE RECORDS for sale in North York, ON
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE MODEL,NO ACCIDENT,LOADED,SERVICE RECORDS 136,000 KM $18,900 + tax & lic

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-636-7776

416-828-0075
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class