2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 - AMG|HEADS UP|PANO|BLINDSPOT|NAVI|BACKUP

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 - AMG|HEADS UP|PANO|BLINDSPOT|NAVI|BACKUP

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4636608
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB2GU113943
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, Clean Carfax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.


2016 Mercedes-Benz C300 AMG Package Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.


All In Price: $26,500 + HST & Licensing

Odometer: 90,000 KM


Features - Heads Up Display, Blind Spot Assist, Collision Prevention System, Leather, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Sport Mode, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More


Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/


Monaco Motorcars Inc.

5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400

www.monacomotorcars.com

(416) 7-Monaco

(416) 766-6226


At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through a Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Same-Day delivery is available on all vehicles, conditions apply. We strive for our customers to drive their dream vehicle at an affordable cost.


Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.)

All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply

Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from.


Have a Trade-In Vehicle? Bring it by for an Appraisal!


>>>SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor

