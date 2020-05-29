Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Yorkdale Fine Cars

416-792-3742

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300, AMG Pkg, Panoramic, Navigation, Camera, NON ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300, AMG Pkg, Panoramic, Navigation, Camera, NON ACCIDENTS

Location

Yorkdale Fine Cars

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

416-792-3742

  1. 5122784
  2. 5122784
  3. 5122784
  4. 5122784
  5. 5122784
  6. 5122784
  7. 5122784
  8. 5122784
  9. 5122784
  10. 5122784
  11. 5122784
  12. 5122784
  13. 5122784
  14. 5122784
  15. 5122784
  16. 5122784
  17. 5122784
  18. 5122784
  19. 5122784
  20. 5122784
  21. 5122784
  22. 5122784
  23. 5122784
  24. 5122784
  25. 5122784
  26. 5122784
  27. 5122784
  28. 5122784
Contact Seller

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,019KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5122784
  • Stock #: Y2-1383
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB3GU168210
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Car Proof:
This Gorgeous C300 is provided with a NON ACCIDENTS Car Proof History Report and is a local  One-Owner Ontario Vehicle.


Color:
White Exterior on Black Leather Interior.


Main Features:
AMG Package, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Lane Assist


Features and Electronics:
Alloy Wheels, Automatic Wipers, Rearview Camera, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power-Adjustable Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Powered Front Seats with Driver-Seat Memory Settings, COMAND Infotainment System, Bluetooth, Audio System Compatible to CD/SD/USB Input with HD Radio.


Engine:
2.0L 4 Cylinder Turbocharged Engine that produces a Top Speed of 241 Horsepower with 273 lb-ft of Torque.


 


 


If you have any question please do not hesitate to call (416)792-3742 or Email us yorkdalefinecars2760@gmail.com. This vehicle is located at 2760 Dufferin St.


Financing is always an option. Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit. We Finance Everyone! With our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders we work hard to find you the best rates possible.


We offer Multiple Warranty Packages with each package customized to ensure your needs are covered with any of our Peace of Mind Protection Packages. As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT CERTIFIED. This vehicle is not considered Road-Ready and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $595.00. Once the vehicle is CERTIFIED, then it is considered Road-Ready and can be DRIVEN. 


Our Vehicles are listed at an aggressive and very reasonable price point. Ask about our Price Matching Policy.


To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.


Uploaded Pictures May Be Generic


Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the GTA ! (Price match guarantee)

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Yorkdale Fine Cars

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 86,665 KM
$32,888 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 66,368 KM
$53,888 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 54,567 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Yorkdale Fine Cars

Yorkdale Fine Cars

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

Call Dealer

416-792-XXXX

(click to show)

416-792-3742

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory