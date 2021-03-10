Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 450 AMG 4MATIC

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 450 AMG 4MATIC

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6719624
  VIN: 55SWF6EB5GU171438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 C450 FULLY LOADED AMG PKG, SPORT PKG
70000 km
*SUNROOF
*NAVIGATION
*BACKUP CAMERA
*LEATHER
ONE OWNER CAR
Lease returned
Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($799). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

647-518-4130
