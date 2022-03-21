$36,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C450 4MATIC - NO ACCIDENTS|AMG|BURMESTER|PANOROOF
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8868146
- Stock #: STOCK-31
- VIN: 55SWF6EB0GU116265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Mercedes-Benz C450 4MATIC AMG. No Accidents, Clean CarFax, 2 Keys - AMG Package, Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Burmester Sound System, Panoramic Sunroof, Ambient Lighting, Navigation, Backup Camera, Collision Prevention Assist, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Dynamic Drive Select, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth and More. Odometer: 134,000 KM.
We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu & Shona.
Included in your certified vehicle purchase:
1) Ontario Safety Certification
2) CARFAX (full vehicle history)
3) 36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty.
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday: 10am - 8pm
Saturday : 10am - 5pm
Sunday : By Appointments Only
Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.
We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.
At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don't have to. An additional cost of $595 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal.
Vehicle Features
