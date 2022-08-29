Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

125,511 KM

Details Description Features

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

125,511KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9059695
  • Stock #: 17121
  • VIN: 55SWF8GB2GU105289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red/black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,511 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN DIAMOND WHITE - METALLIC PAINT, ON RED/ BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR. EQUIPPED WITH REAR-VIEW CAMERA,ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST,AUTONOMOUS INT. CRUISE CONT. PLUS (DISTRONIC PLUS),ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST,ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, FACTORY NAVIGATION, STREAMING BLUETOOTH FOR MEDIA AND SOUND, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, 

REAR-END COLLISION WARNING AND PROTECTION SYSTEM,DISTRONIC PLUS CROSS SUPPORT,EXPANDED BRAKE ASSIST,BRAKE ASSIST PLUS CROSS TRAFFIC,AUTONOMOUS BRAKE INTERVENTION/WARN. FOR PED. PROT.,PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF,SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO COMPLETE SYSTEM,AMBIENT ILLUMINATION,18" AMG SPOKED WHEELS WITH MIXED TIRES,AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT,SEAT HEATER FOR LEFT AND RIGHT FRONT SEATS,AMG PACKAGE INTERIOR,AMG PACKAGE EXTERIOR,AMG V8 GASOLINE ENGINE M177, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, SERVICE HISTORY AVAILABLE,

CARFAX AVAILABLE, the same address for over 25 YEARS!! 

With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years. We pride ourselves on our dedication to clients and the outstanding return and referral business we have received over the years!  We want to thank our clients for their continued support in Malibu Motors and for helping us to achieve our goals and maintain a successful, dedicated and honest business. ALL PRICES DO NOT INCLUDED TAXES, LICENSE AND OMVIC FEE.

WE DO RESERVE THE RIGHT NOT TO SELL TO EXPORTERS OR ANY CLIENT WE FEEL UNCOMFORTABLE WITH.

Our experienced sales staff are eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Please do not hesitate to reach out and request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling at any time we are here to help you and to make the car buying experience, seamless and stress-free. 

We can’t wait to meet you and welcome you to Malibu Motors! We look forward to building a trusted relationship with you soon!!

Visit us on Facebook at   

https://www.facebook.com/malibumotorstoronto WE HAVE THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT MERCEDES BENZ INVENTORY IN TORONTO AND SURROUNDING AREA, WE SERVICE MERCEDES BENZ AND ARE AN AUTHORIZED REPAIR SHOP FOR SEVERAL WARRANTY COMPANIES. WE SELL C230, C250, C350, C300, C400. C450,B250, SL 63 AMG,CL 550,ML400, ML350   E350, E300, E550,E400,GLE, COUPE,GLS 450 4 DOOR,ML350,GLK350, GLK250,CLS550, S550,  GLC300,C43, S63, C63, C63S,C43, AMG, GLA45, CLA 45 GLA250,CLA,  JAGUAR XF, JAGUAR XJ, CONVERTIBLE (CABRIO) 4MATIC MODELS, NAVIGATION IS AVAILABLE IN SEVERAL OF OUR VEHICLES. SPORTS PACKAGE, AMG PACKAGES AVAILABLE, PANORAMIC ROOFS AVAILABLE. Malibu motors reserves the right not to sell to any dealer or exporter even at full price.

WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT 

POOR CREDIT, GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, CREDIT REBUILDING, NEW TO COUNTRY, R9, PREVIOUS BANKRUPT, PREVIOUS PROPOSAL 

APPLY ONLINE FOR A QUICK RESPONSE FOLLOW THE LINK TO OUR SECURE CREDIT APPLICATION

http://www.malibumotors.ca/financing/application.htm

www.malibumotors.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

