2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$32,987 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 7 8 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9414370

9414370 Stock #: K5094

K5094 VIN: 55SWF4KB6GU137307

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tenorite Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 86,780 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.