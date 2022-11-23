Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

86,780 KM

$32,987

$32,987

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300|4MATIC|AMGPKG|NAV|DUALROOF|BROWNWOOD|LEATHER|

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300|4MATIC|AMGPKG|NAV|DUALROOF|BROWNWOOD|LEATHER|

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

$32,987

86,780KM
Used
  Stock #: K5094
  VIN: 55SWF4KB6GU137307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tenorite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,780 KM

Vehicle Description

**YEAR-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG PACKAGE, 4MATIC AWD, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GREY ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, WOOD GRAIN TRIMS, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ESP, COLLISION PREVENTION, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DUAL SUNROOF, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, POWER SEATS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

