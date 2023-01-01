Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

121,312 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
C 300

C 300

Location

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

121,312KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,312 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Climate Control
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

