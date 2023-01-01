Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

82,123 KM

Details Description

$29,987

+ tax & licensing
Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

C300|4MATIC|AMGPKG|NAV|DUALROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS|LED

C300|4MATIC|AMGPKG|NAV|DUALROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS|LED

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

82,123KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9747766
  • Stock #: M5212
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB3GU174184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,123 KM

Vehicle Description

**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : 4MATIC AWD, AMG PACKAGE, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM HEADIGHTS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ESP, COLLISION PREVENTION, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, AM, FM, INTERNET, CD, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, DUAL SUNROOF, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

