2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10425759
  VIN: WDDSJ4GB5GN365748

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Purple
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MERCEDES BENZ CLA CLASS

 

BACK UP CAMERA

HEATED SEAT

PANORAMIC ROOF

BLUETOOTH

CRUISE CONTROL

 

certified  

The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

Fully Certified.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

