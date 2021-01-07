Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

122,733 KM

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Epix

416-546-1797

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC |AMG | NAV | BACK UP | B. SPOT | LOADED

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC |AMG | NAV | BACK UP | B. SPOT | LOADED

Auto Epix

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

416-546-1797

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

122,733KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6424943
  • Stock #: 7165
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB2GN297165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 122,733 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mercedes-Benz  CLA 250 Black Exterior on Black Interior  4MATIC 7 Speed Dual Clutch DCT 2.0L I4 DI Turbocharged18" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, Aluminum Trim, AMG Style Front & Rear Bumpers, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink, Passive Blind Spot Assist, Premium Package (MPV), Radio: COMAND System w/Hard Drive Navigation, Rear-View Camera, Smartphone Integration, Sport Brake System (951), Sport Package, Sport Suspension, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control and more if you looking for loaded CLA-250 you are more than welcome to Auto Epix our professional sales team is waiting to assist . 


Financing and warranty available on all vehicles.all automobiles can easily be financed. Be it a Student; New Immigrants; Bad credit; Low score. Auto finance is - a no problem! Financing fee is applicable. Warranty; We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!Auto  Epix   Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $595, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Rear Window Defroster
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Epix

Auto Epix

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

