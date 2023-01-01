2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 1 4 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9475923

9475923 VIN: WDDSJ4GB7GN367095

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Mileage 140,147 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.