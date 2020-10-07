2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

+ taxes & licensing
647-321-1111
5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2
647-321-1111
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Our 2016 Mercedes-Benz G 550 is like new, and with only 63,193 km!
Powering this G 550 is the highly sought after 5.5L 8-cylinder engine. Which produces 416 horsepower at rpm and 450 pound-feet of torque at rpm.The G 550 offers the very best luxury that Mercedes-Benz has to offer.
THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES:
No Reported Accidents
7-speed shiftable automatic
Four wheel drive
Hi-lo gear selection
Akrapovic Aftermarket Exhaust
Blind spot warning accident avoidance system
Xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
4-wheel ABS
Brake drying
Self-leveling headlights
Tomato Red Edition
Sunset Beam Edition
Designo Exclusive Leather Package
Video monitor
Harman/kardon premium brand speakers
12 total speakers
Front seatback storage
Leather steering wheel
Climate control
Turn signal in mirrors
Adaptive cruise control
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
Front and rear parking sensors
Electric power steering
Rear view camera
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Remote keyless power door locks
Heated mirrors
Rear Seat Entertainment System
All-Season Floor Mats
Leather and Burl Walnut Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
20" AMG® 5-Spoke Wheels
20 x 9.5 in. wheels
designo Manufaktur Paint
Performance tires
TEDA AUTO is your concierge in the world of exotic and luxury cars. Our experienced specialists will assist you in every step of your order and will stop at nothing to ensure a smooth delivery for our satisfied clients. We invite you to visit today for the finest selection of pre-owned exotic cars on the market. You will find models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, McLaren, Mercedes, Bentley, Maserati, Aston Martin, Porsche and more! Call or Stop By today for the best prices and the finest vehicles from the top manufacturers on the market.
Feel Free To CALL/TEXT us directly with any questions at 647-321-1111.
Follow us on Instagram: @TEDAAUTO WECHAT: TEDAAUTO
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2