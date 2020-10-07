Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

63,193 KM

$98,888

+ tax & licensing
$98,888

+ taxes & licensing

Teda International Auto Group

647-321-1111

2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G 550

2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G 550

Location

Teda International Auto Group

5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2

647-321-1111

$98,888

+ taxes & licensing

63,193KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6090519
  • Stock #: 253095
  • VIN: WDCYC3KF5GX253095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,193 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2016 Mercedes-Benz G 550 is like new, and with only 63,193 km!

 

Powering this G 550 is the highly sought after 5.5L 8-cylinder engine. Which produces 416 horsepower at rpm and 450 pound-feet of torque at rpm.The G 550 offers the very best luxury that Mercedes-Benz has to offer.

 

THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES:

No Reported Accidents

7-speed shiftable automatic

Four wheel drive

Hi-lo gear selection

Akrapovic Aftermarket Exhaust

Blind spot warning accident avoidance system

Xenon high intensity discharge headlamp

4-wheel ABS

Brake drying

Self-leveling headlights

Tomato Red Edition

Sunset Beam Edition

Designo Exclusive Leather Package

Video monitor

Harman/kardon premium brand speakers

12 total speakers

Front seatback storage

Leather steering wheel

Climate control

Turn signal in mirrors

Adaptive cruise control

Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror

Front and rear parking sensors

Electric power steering

Rear view camera

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Remote keyless power door locks

Heated mirrors

Rear Seat Entertainment System

All-Season Floor Mats

Leather and Burl Walnut Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel

20" AMG® 5-Spoke Wheels 

20 x 9.5 in. wheels

designo Manufaktur Paint

Performance tires

 

 

TEDA AUTO is your concierge in the world of exotic and luxury cars. Our experienced specialists will assist you in every step of your order and will stop at nothing to ensure a smooth delivery for our satisfied clients. We invite you to visit today for the finest selection of pre-owned exotic cars on the market. You will find models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, McLaren, Mercedes, Bentley, Maserati, Aston Martin, Porsche and more! Call or Stop By today for the best prices and the finest vehicles from the top manufacturers on the market.

 

Feel Free To CALL/TEXT us directly with any questions at 647-321-1111.

Follow us on Instagram: @TEDAAUTO WECHAT: TEDAAUTO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

