Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

AMG|DESIGNO||B.SPOT|MAGNO PAINT|FULLY

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

AMG|DESIGNO||B.SPOT|MAGNO PAINT|FULLY

Location

Faraz Auto Sales

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6

416-638-8132

  1. 4908975
  2. 4908975
  3. 4908975
  4. 4908975
  5. 4908975
  6. 4908975
  7. 4908975
  8. 4908975
Contact Seller

$99,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4908975
  • VIN: WDCYC7DF4GX246045
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
5-door
Passengers
5
 ***CARPROOF VERIFIED **, ONTARIO VEHICLE, DESIGNO EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE, CHROME BULL BAR***ADV1'S 3 PCS FORGED WHEELS 16 K VALUE, FINANCE WITH $8,000 DOWN AT 4.99% ONLY $750 BI-WEEKLY 72 MONTH OPEN LOAN O.A.C. NO PAYMENTS FOR 3 MONTHS*** Designo Magno Night Black on DESIGNO Black Diamond Stitched Perforated Leather Interior, 5.5L, V8 Bi-Turbo, 4MATIC (AWD), AMG, FULLY LOADED with Navigation, Back-Up Camera,AMG Carbon Interior Trim, Front & Rear Parking Distance Sensors, Heated & Cooled Ventilated Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Power Sunroof, 20" AMG Alloy Wheels with Red Brake Calipers, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connection, Satellite Radio, CD/DVD Player, USB Input, Xenon Headlights, Alcantara Headliner, Running Boards (Side Step), Paddle Shifters, Homelink Garage Door Opener, Remote Keyless Entry. All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $599, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If qualify for 3 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan.
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Faraz Auto Sales

2011 BMW 335i X-DRIV...
 145,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Porsche 911 CAR...
 56,000 KM
$119,899 + tax & lic
2016 Jaguar F-Type R...
 32,000 KM
$64,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Faraz Auto Sales

Faraz Auto Sales

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-638-XXXX

(click to show)

416-638-8132

Send A Message