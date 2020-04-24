2016 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6
416-638-8132
+ taxes & licensing
***CARPROOF VERIFIED **, ONTARIO VEHICLE, DESIGNO EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE, CHROME BULL BAR***ADV1'S 3 PCS FORGED WHEELS 16 K VALUE, FINANCE WITH $8,000 DOWN AT 4.99% ONLY $750 BI-WEEKLY 72 MONTH OPEN LOAN O.A.C. NO PAYMENTS FOR 3 MONTHS*** Designo Magno Night Black on DESIGNO Black Diamond Stitched Perforated Leather Interior, 5.5L, V8 Bi-Turbo, 4MATIC (AWD), AMG, FULLY LOADED with Navigation, Back-Up Camera,AMG Carbon Interior Trim, Front & Rear Parking Distance Sensors, Heated & Cooled Ventilated Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Power Sunroof, 20" AMG Alloy Wheels with Red Brake Calipers, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connection, Satellite Radio, CD/DVD Player, USB Input, Xenon Headlights, Alcantara Headliner, Running Boards (Side Step), Paddle Shifters, Homelink Garage Door Opener, Remote Keyless Entry. All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $599, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If qualify for 3 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
