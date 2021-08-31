Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL 550 - DISTRONIC PLUS |360 CAM |MASSAGE SEATS

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL 550 - DISTRONIC PLUS |360 CAM |MASSAGE SEATS

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7780236
  • VIN: 4JGDF7DE6GA686799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GL550 AMG Package Distronic Plus, 70,000km, Massage Seats, 360 View Camera, Ambient Lighting, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Air Suspension, Blind Spot Assist, Pre-Safe Brake, Lane Keep Assist, Attention Assist, Harman Kardon Sound, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Power Heated & Cooling Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Heated Seats, DSR, Power Liftgate, Paddle Shifters, 3rd Row Power Folding Seats, Window Privacy Shades, USB, Bluetooth and More.

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL550 4MATIC. No Accidents, Clean CarFax. Safety Certified Vehicle.

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/ . Monaco Motorcars Inc. *****5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6***** . (416) 7-Monaco or (416) 766-6226.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you: 1)Ontario Safety Certification 2)CARFAX (full vehicle history) 3)36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 7pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Air Suspension
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dual Moonroof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Night Vision
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

