Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,480

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

4MATIC 4DR GLC 300

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

4MATIC 4DR GLC 300

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

Contact Seller

$33,480

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9187963
  • Stock #: 153981
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB2GF094840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153981
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 4MATIC 4dr GLC 300 Automatic 2L 4-Cyl Gasoline
One Owner, No Accident, Clean Carfax, LKA, CPA, NAVI, Sunroof

This is a Financing price: $33480 the cash Price is: $34888
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :

https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
*SUNROOF *Navigation *LKA * CPA
*Bluetooth
*BACKUP SENSOR
*LEATHER
*BSM
Actual pictures are provided

All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***


AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Serving clients throughout Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoPluto

2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 78,000 KM
$33,480 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 127,000 KM
$19,880 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima 4...
 106,000 KM
$16,480 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory