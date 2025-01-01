Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> **GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, COLLISION PREVENT ASSIST, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH MEMORY PACKAGE, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**. <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

125,067 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 | PREMIUM | PANO | NAVI |

Watch This Vehicle
12397716

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 | PREMIUM | PANO | NAVI |

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

  1. 12397716
  2. 12397716
  3. 12397716
  4. 12397716
  5. 12397716
  6. 12397716
  7. 12397716
  8. 12397716
  9. 12397716
  10. 12397716
  11. 12397716
  12. 12397716
  13. 12397716
  14. 12397716
  15. 12397716
  16. 12397716
  17. 12397716
  18. 12397716
  19. 12397716
  20. 12397716
  21. 12397716
  22. 12397716
  23. 12397716
  24. 12397716
  25. 12397716
  26. 12397716
  27. 12397716
  28. 12397716
  29. 12397716
  30. 12397716
  31. 12397716
  32. 12397716
  33. 12397716
  34. 12397716
  35. 12397716
  36. 12397716
  37. 12397716
  38. 12397716
  39. 12397716
  40. 12397716
  41. 12397716
  42. 12397716
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,067KM
VIN WDCTG4GB0GJ265832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 125,067 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, COLLISION PREVENT ASSIST, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH MEMORY PACKAGE, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**.


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 350 | PREMIUM | NAVI | BACK UP CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 350 | PREMIUM | NAVI | BACK UP CAMERA 107,506 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 //AMG SPORT | PANO | ALCANTARA | for sale in North York, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 //AMG SPORT | PANO | ALCANTARA | 116,114 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 400 //AMG SPORT | HARMAN KARDON | PANO | 360 CAM for sale in North York, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 400 //AMG SPORT | HARMAN KARDON | PANO | 360 CAM 128,659 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA