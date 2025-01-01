$17,495+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA
250 //AMG SPORT | PANO | LOADED
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA
250 //AMG SPORT | PANO | LOADED
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
437-494-3945
$17,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,097KM
VIN WDCTG4GB9GJ222008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 115,097 KM
Vehicle Description
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! ONE OWNER! DIRECTLY FROM MERCEDES BENZ! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99%! **
===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!
**GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PKG! PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, MEMORY SEAT CONTROLS FOR DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, COLLISION PREVENTION, ATTENTION ASSIST & MUCH MUCH MORE!!**
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
