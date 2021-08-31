Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

72,700 KM

Details Description Features

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250-PANO |NAV |CAM |BLIND SPOT| 2XTIRES

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250-PANO |NAV |CAM |BLIND SPOT| 2XTIRES

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

72,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8060461
  • Stock #: 4529-26
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB1GJ241779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Distronic Plus, Blind Spot Assist, Attention Assist, Collision Prevent Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Paddle Shifers, Push Start, Dynamic Select, Power Heated Memory Seats, Paddle Shifters, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth and Much More.

2016 Mercedes Benz GLA 250 4Matic. Safety Certified Vehicle. Ontario Vehicle.

2 Set of Tires. 

5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6*****.

www.monacomotorcars.com (416) 7-Monaco or (416) 766-6226.

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/ .

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you: 1)Ontario Safety Certification 2)CARFAX (full vehicle history) 3)36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 7pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday by appointments only) excluding statutory holidays.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

