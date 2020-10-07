Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

75,650 KM

$68,888

+ tax & licensing
$68,888

+ taxes & licensing

Teda International Auto Group

647-321-1111

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 63 S

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 63 S

Location

Teda International Auto Group

5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2

647-321-1111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$68,888

+ taxes & licensing

75,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5891799
  • Stock #: 015107
  • VIN: 4JGED7FB9GA015107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 015107
  • Mileage 75,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 AMG-S is like new, and with only 75,650 km!

 

Powering this GLE 63 AMG-S is the highly sought after 5.5L 8-cylinder engine. Which produces 577 horsepower at 1750 rpm and 561 pound-feet of torque at 5500 rpm.The GLE 63 AMG-S offers the very best luxury that Mercedes-Benz has to offer.

 

THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES:

All-wheel Drive

Driver Assistance Package

Night Package

Accessory Chrome Package

Convenience Package

13 Total Speakers

Hands-Free Entry yes

4 One-Touch Power Windows

Heated Mirrors

Bang & Olufsen Sound System

Heated Steering Wheel

3-Zone Climate Control

Cargo Management System (SPC)

Rear Seat Entertainment

Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel

Multi-Contour Driver/Passenger Seat W/Massage

Heated Rear Seats

21 X 10.0 In. Wheels

295/35R21 Tires

Performance Tires

Alloy Wheels

 

 

TEDA AUTO is your concierge in the world of exotic and luxury cars. Our experienced specialists will assist you in every step of your order and will stop at nothing to ensure a smooth delivery for our satisfied clients. We invite you to visit today for the finest selection of pre-owned exotic cars on the market. You will find models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, McLaren, Mercedes, Bentley, Maserati, Aston Martin, Porsche and more! Call or Stop By today for the best prices and the finest vehicles from the top manufacturers on the market.

 

Feel Free To CALL/TEXT us directly with any questions at 647-321-1111.

Follow us on Instagram: @TEDAAUTO WECHAT: TEDAAUTO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Dual Moonroof
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Parking

Teda International Auto Group

Teda International Auto Group

5235 Steeles Ave W Unit 2, North York, ON M9L 2W2

