This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Our 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 AMG-S is like new, and with only 75,650 km!
Powering this GLE 63 AMG-S is the highly sought after 5.5L 8-cylinder engine. Which produces 577 horsepower at 1750 rpm and 561 pound-feet of torque at 5500 rpm.The GLE 63 AMG-S offers the very best luxury that Mercedes-Benz has to offer.
THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES:
All-wheel Drive
Driver Assistance Package
Night Package
Accessory Chrome Package
Convenience Package
13 Total Speakers
Surround Audio Surround Audio
Hands-Free Entry yes
4 One-Touch Power Windows
Heated Mirrors
Bang & Olufsen Sound System
Heated Steering Wheel
3-Zone Climate Control
Cargo Management System (SPC)
Rear Seat Entertainment
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel
Multi-Contour Driver/Passenger Seat W/Massage
Heated Rear Seats
21 X 10.0 In. Wheels
295/35R21 Tires
Performance Tires
Alloy Wheels
