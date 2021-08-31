Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Metris 2.0L Turbo 4Cyl Gas

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Metris 2.0L Turbo 4Cyl Gas

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,985

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7743282
  • VIN: WD3BG2EA0G3159801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mercedes Benz Metris - MINT CONDITION -ONE OWNER,  Equipped with 2.0L Turbo Gasoline Engine, Auto, AC, AMFM, ABS, Power Windows Locks etc. Fully Serviced. Personal and Corporate Leasing & Financing Available. Extended Warranties Available.

** WE FINANCE ALL TYPE OF CREDIT! APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM !! **

 

===>> Click Here for CARFAX Report:

**** EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE UP TO 48 MONTH *****

PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 416-825-3205

***OUR NEW LOCATION: 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1***

 

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. Finance fee extra. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

****** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 416-825-3205 ***

TOTAL AUTO SALES: 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

Vehicle Features

CARGO || ONE OWNER || MINT CONDITION
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

2016 Mercedes-Benz M...
 170,000 KM
$18,985 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 4 Series //...
 126,102 KM
$28,985 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz C...
 128,102 KM
$13,385 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory