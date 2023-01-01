Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz Other

88,130 KM

$29,985

+ tax & licensing
$29,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2016 Mercedes-Benz Other

2016 Mercedes-Benz Other

2016 Mercedes-Benz Other

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$29,985

+ taxes & licensing

88,130KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10082535
  • Stock #: 115708
  • VIN: WD3BG2EA8G3115708

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 88,130 KM

** JUST ARRIVED! DIRECT FROM MERCEDES BENZ TRADE-IN! **
** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED!! **


===>> FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE
===>> APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE


**AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, DIVIDER FOR REAR CARGO, HEATED SEATS FOR BOTH THE DRIVER AND PASSENGER. LOCKABLE GLOVE COMPARTMENT, REAR-VIEW CAMERA. ADJUSTABLE FRONT PASSENGER SEAT AND DRIVER SEAT REAR-END DOORS, DOUBLE-WING, OPENING TO SIDE WALL, SPARE WHEEL WITH JACK>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable. If not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited km. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have tried to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, and prices may change without notice; please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

