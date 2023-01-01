$29,985+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,985
+ taxes & licensing
Total Auto Sales
647-621-8555
2016 Mercedes-Benz Other
2016 Mercedes-Benz Other
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-621-8555
$29,985
+ taxes & licensing
88,130KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10082535
- Stock #: 115708
- VIN: WD3BG2EA8G3115708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 88,130 KM
Vehicle Description
** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED!! **
===>> FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE
===>> APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE
**AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, DIVIDER FOR REAR CARGO, HEATED SEATS FOR BOTH THE DRIVER AND PASSENGER. LOCKABLE GLOVE COMPARTMENT, REAR-VIEW CAMERA. ADJUSTABLE FRONT PASSENGER SEAT AND DRIVER SEAT REAR-END DOORS, DOUBLE-WING, OPENING TO SIDE WALL, SPARE WHEEL WITH JACK>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable. If not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited km. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have tried to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, and prices may change without notice; please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Total Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1