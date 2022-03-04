Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

93,470 KM

Details Description Features

$55,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$55,777

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 550 REAR ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 550 REAR ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Sale

$55,777

+ taxes & licensing

93,470KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8514794
  • VIN: WDDUF8FB5GA218887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,470 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN AND FULLY LOADED. WINTER MATS. BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM. DVD AND REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM. DIGITAL DASH. 20" WHEEL. TINTED WINDOWS. EXTREMELY CLEAN VEHICLE.   $699 SAFETY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Motors Canada

2016 Land Rover Disc...
 126,333 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic
2015 RAM ProMaster L...
 91,555 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 21,125 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic

Email Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-3500

Alternate Numbers
416-901-4500
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory