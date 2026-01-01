$31,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500,V6 ,DEALER MAINTAIN,NO ACCIDENT.H ROOF
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500,V6 ,DEALER MAINTAIN,NO ACCIDENT.H ROOF
Location
Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
416-636-7776
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
126,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WD3BE7CD7GP254091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Vehicle Description
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Auto Rev Inc.
4457B Chesswood Dr
& 4459 Chesswood Dr
Toronto, ON
M3J 2C2
416-636-7776
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Seating
Cloth Seats
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
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Call Dealer
416-636-XXXX(click to show)
416-636-7776
Alternate Numbers416-828-0075
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Rev Inc.
416-636-7776
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter