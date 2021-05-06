Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

134,670 KM

Details Description Features

$31,989

+ tax & licensing
$31,989

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$31,989

+ taxes & licensing

134,670KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7058345
  • Stock #: AN0003
  • VIN: wd3be7dd3gp340044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 134,670 KM

Vehicle Description

 

** EXTREMELY LOW MILAGE! LOOKS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW! ONE OWNER LOCAL ONTARIO VAN **

 

 

 

** YOU WILL NEVER FIND SIMILAR VAN FOR THIS PRICE! COMES WITH BRAND NEW TIRES, STILL MERCEDES FACTORY WARRANTY LEFT UNTILL 160000KM , 3 SEATER, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, A/C , TRAILOR HITCH AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

** SPECIAL FINANCE PROGRAM FOR SELF EMPLOYED **

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

 

 

 

 

To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on ad

Vehicle Features

LOW MILAGE | MERCEDES WARRANTY
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

