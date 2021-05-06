2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $31,989 + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 6 7 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7058345

7058345 Stock #: AN0003

AN0003 VIN: wd3be7dd3gp340044

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 134,670 KM

Vehicle Features Packages LOW MILAGE | MERCEDES WARRANTY Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.