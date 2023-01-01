Menu
2016 MINI Cooper

127,480 KM

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2016 MINI Cooper

2016 MINI Cooper

2016 MINI Cooper

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

127,480KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10234487
  VIN: WMWXP5C58G2D70884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 127,480 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mini Cooper Hardtop, a Great Choice for a Zippy Commuter !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2016 Mini Cooper comes with a 1.6 LITRE 3 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 134 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, DUAL SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed: "The 2016 Mini Cooper's small footprint, low center of gravity and light weight give it excellent handling characteristics, making this car fun to drive no matter which engine powers it. Even just zipping around town, it feels playful and engaging, and parking in tight spots is a cinch. Along curvy roads, the Cooper feels taut and tenacious, clawing for grip with rare enthusiasm...this is one of the best-handling cars for the money," (edumunds.com).

 

"Minis have always been known for their roadholding and handling—remember "The Italian Job"?—and the urban parking fluency remains intact. But the car is considerably quieter and more comfortable to travel in, with excellent electric power steering," (thecarconnection.com).

 

CLEAN CARFAX !

 

MANUAL !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

 

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

