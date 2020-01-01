Menu
2016 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 3dr HB

2016 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 3dr HB

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 151,129KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4503783
  • VIN: wmwxp5c57g2d13785
Exterior Colour
Orange
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder
Gorgeous NEW BODY 2016 Mini Cooper. Vehicle looks and drives great. Finished in RARE Volcanic Orange Edition with JCW Exterior package including Black poly dipped alloy wheels and dual black hood stripes. Factory options include ** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** LEATHER HEATED SEATS*** PUSH START *** AMBIANCE INTERIOR LIGHTING..

This AUTOMATIC BEAUTY comes with HEATED SEATS ** SPORT SUSPENSION ** STEERING CONTROLS ** CRUISE CONTROL ** KEY-LESS IGNITION and more .....


*** ACCIDENT FREE and CARFAX CLEAN ****


The 2016 Mini Cooper model year comes equipped with 134 turbocharged 1.5 liter and 162 lb of torque making them fun to drive and more fuel efficient then previous years, as well as Mini shape, styling and interior is vastly improved over previous years.

Mini have always been known for their handling and curb appeal and in 2016 they became quieter and more comfortable to travel in with electric power steering and suspension upgrades. The better quality interior front sport seats 3 more inches of shoulder room in the rear seats making it comfortable for adult seating. The SPORT option keeps idle speed higher and holds gears longer.

The IIHS gives MINI COOPER a GOOD RATING on every TEST including front crash test, giving Mini the TOP SAFETY PICK.. 8 Airbags, Cornering braking control to maximize traction gives it a four star rating.

Comes Fully certified with warranty options available.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Fully loaded
  • Heads-Up Display
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Audio Voice Control

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

