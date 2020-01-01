Gorgeous NEW BODY 2016 Mini Cooper. Vehicle looks and drives great. Finished in RARE Volcanic Orange Edition with JCW Exterior package including Black poly dipped alloy wheels and dual black hood stripes. Factory options include ** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** LEATHER HEATED SEATS*** PUSH START *** AMBIANCE INTERIOR LIGHTING..



This AUTOMATIC BEAUTY comes with HEATED SEATS ** SPORT SUSPENSION ** STEERING CONTROLS ** CRUISE CONTROL ** KEY-LESS IGNITION and more .....





*** ACCIDENT FREE and CARFAX CLEAN ****





The 2016 Mini Cooper model year comes equipped with 134 turbocharged 1.5 liter and 162 lb of torque making them fun to drive and more fuel efficient then previous years, as well as Mini shape, styling and interior is vastly improved over previous years.



Mini have always been known for their handling and curb appeal and in 2016 they became quieter and more comfortable to travel in with electric power steering and suspension upgrades. The better quality interior front sport seats 3 more inches of shoulder room in the rear seats making it comfortable for adult seating. The SPORT option keeps idle speed higher and holds gears longer.



The IIHS gives MINI COOPER a GOOD RATING on every TEST including front crash test, giving Mini the TOP SAFETY PICK.. 8 Airbags, Cornering braking control to maximize traction gives it a four star rating.



Comes Fully certified with warranty options available.





Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

DUAL AIRBAG

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Courtesy Lights

Map Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Rain sensor wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience Lighting Pkg

Cup Holder

Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Window Wiper

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

MP3 CD Player Windows Rear Defroster

Panoramic Sunroof Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio

All Equipped

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Fully loaded

Heads-Up Display

DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Illuminated Visor Mirror

Inside Hood Release

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

Audio Voice Control

