Gorgeous NEW BODY 2016 Mini Cooper. Vehicle looks and drives great. Finished in RARE Volcanic Orange Edition with JCW Exterior package including Black poly dipped alloy wheels and dual black hood stripes. Factory options include ** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** LEATHER HEATED SEATS*** PUSH START *** AMBIANCE INTERIOR LIGHTING..
This AUTOMATIC BEAUTY comes with HEATED SEATS ** SPORT SUSPENSION ** STEERING CONTROLS ** CRUISE CONTROL ** KEY-LESS IGNITION and more .....
*** ACCIDENT FREE and CARFAX CLEAN ****
The 2016 Mini Cooper model year comes equipped with 134 turbocharged 1.5 liter and 162 lb of torque making them fun to drive and more fuel efficient then previous years, as well as Mini shape, styling and interior is vastly improved over previous years.
Mini have always been known for their handling and curb appeal and in 2016 they became quieter and more comfortable to travel in with electric power steering and suspension upgrades. The better quality interior front sport seats 3 more inches of shoulder room in the rear seats making it comfortable for adult seating. The SPORT option keeps idle speed higher and holds gears longer.
The IIHS gives MINI COOPER a GOOD RATING on every TEST including front crash test, giving Mini the TOP SAFETY PICK.. 8 Airbags, Cornering braking control to maximize traction gives it a four star rating.
Comes Fully certified with warranty options available.
