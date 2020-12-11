Menu
2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

34,000 KM

$17,488

+ tax & licensing
Auto Epix

416-546-1797

S Navigation

Auto Epix

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

416-546-1797

34,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6313776
  • Stock #: R1224
  • VIN: WMWLN9C5XG2B30859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour OFF WHITE
  • Interior Colour Off White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R1224
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner, Accident free, off whit on matching interior, Panoramic roof, navigation, heads up display, heated leather seats, power windows and locks, dynamic sound system with internal storage hard drive, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless entry and go start, all power group. You are more than welcome to Auto Epix , our professional sales team is waiting to assist you . 


Financing and warranty available on all vehicles. All automobiles can easily be financed. Be it a Student; New Immigrants; Bad credit; Low score. Auto finance is - a no problem! Financing fee is applicable. Warranty; We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!Auto  Epix   Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $595, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL :416-546-1797 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Auto Epix   will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.  Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 Sunday By appointment


  


  

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Auto Epix

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

416-546-1797

